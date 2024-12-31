6 Russians remain in hospitals after aircrash in Aktau

31 Dec. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Health Ministry reports on the condition of the Russians injured in the plane crash in Aktau. 6 people are still in hospitals.

Six Russians who were injured in the plane crash near Aktau are still undergoing treatment in medical institutions. Three people are in serious condition, three have been discharged, Alexey Kuznetsov, assistant to the Russian Health Minister, said.

“6 people are still in hospitals, the condition of three of them remains serious. The condition of the other three, including a child, is moderate,”

– Alexey Kuznetsov said.

The Russian Health Ministry noted that the victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed on December 25, 2024, near the Aktau airport in Kazakhstan. 38 people died in the crash: 35 passengers, 3 crew members. 29 people survived: 27 passengers, 2 crew members.