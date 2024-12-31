Work of Vladikavkaz Airport resumes

31 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladikavkaz Airport has resumed its work. Previously, the airport was closed due to the threat of drone attacks.

Flight restrictions have been lifted at Vladikavkaz Airport: the republic’s airport is once again accepting and sending off aircraft, the head of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo, announced.

“Vladikavkaz Airport is open for receiving and sending off aircraft,”

– Sergey Menyailo said.

Earlier, the head of the region reported the danger of drone attacks in the region and the closure of the republic’s main airport.

It is noted that air defense forces shot down two drones in the airspace of North Ossetia.