Azerbaijan supplied 43 bln cubic meters of gas to EU

31 Dec. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Gas supplies to Europe from Azerbaijan are growing: exports to European countries have exceeded half of the total volume of foreign fuel supplies from the country. Over four years, 43 bln cubic meters of gas have been supplied from the republic to Europe.

Azerbaijan is summing up the results of gas supplies to Europe over four years. During this time, the republic has supplied about 43 bln cubic meters of blue fuel to European countries, the head of the country's Ministry of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said.

"Four years have passed since Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). During this period, a total of 42.8 bln cubic meters of gas were supplied to Europe via TAP,”

– Parviz Shahbazov said.

The head of the republic's energy ministry noted that Azerbaijan supplied European consumers with almost 13 bln cubic meters of gas in the outgoing year, and the total volume of fuel exports amounted to about 23 bln cubic meters.