Fatal accident in Kakheti causes public unrest

31 Dec. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A traffic accident in Georgia ended in a scuffle between residents of the village of Nakhiduri and the police. 8 residents were taken to the hospital.

A traffic accident that resulted in the death of two teenagers in the Georgian village of Nakhiduri (Kakheti region) led to clashes between residents and law enforcement officers, during which local residents and police officers were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reports.

An accident in the village of Nakhiduri claimed the lives of two teenagers who were hit by a 21-year-old driver. The accident quickly provoked a public outcry: local residents gathered at the scene of the tragedy, and a conflict arose between different groups of those gathered.

Police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident tried to calm the crowd, but also became the target of public anger. Local residents overturned the car that hit the minors, as well as an ambulance.