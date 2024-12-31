Minor earthquake hits Armenia's Gegharkunik

31 Dec. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A minor earthquake occurred last night in eastern Armenia. No damage or casualties were reported.

According to seismologists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, an earthquake occurred in the republic on the last day of 2024 in the Gegharkunik province.

Experts specified that the tremors occurred for about a minute at about 1 a.m. near the Gegharkunik village of Shokhakat. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2.

The estimated depth of the earthquake source is 10 km, the strength at the epicenter of the earthquake did not exceed 4 points.