Fuel oil no longer leaking into Kerch Strait

31 Dec. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The first stage of eliminating the consequences of the fuel oil tanker accident in the Kerch Strait was completed on New Year’s Eve: oil leakages from the wreckage of the ships lying on the bottom of the Sea of ​​Azov were stopped. Experts from the Ministry of Transport announce the launch of a device that pumps fuel oil directly from seawater.

On New Year’s Eve, the Russian Ministry of Transport reported that fuel oil leakages from sunken cargo ships into the waters of the Kerch Strait, the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea had been stopped. This is evidenced by data from divers monitoring the condition of the sunken hulls.

Thus, rescuers now have an exact horizon for cleaning the water and coast from oil pollution.

The department assured that cleaning the waters and coast of Kuban from fuel oil will not be suspended for a single day, despite the upcoming national holidays. Moreover, a device that pumps oil products out of the water column will be soon put in place.