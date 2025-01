1 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has conveyed New Year greetings to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

In an official letter released by the Georgian Government Administration on December 31, the NATO top official expressed his kind wishes for a “happy and prosperous New Year”.

The message said “with all my best wishes for a happy and prosperous New Year”.