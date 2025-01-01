Happy New Year 2025!

1 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vestnik Kavkaza wishes all our readers a Happy New Year and a prosperous 2025!

President Vladimir Putin addressed Russian citizens with his traditional New Year's speech from Kremlin and wished prosperity and well-being to every Russian family and the entire country.

"For Russia, this period has been marked by numerous events, including developments of historical significance and great magnitude. We set ambitious goals for ourselves and achieved them, coped with many challenges because we stood united," Putin said in his New Year televised address.

According to him, there is still a lot to be accomplished, but Russians can be rightfully proud of what they have already achieved.

"Our nation – independent, free, and strong – has tackled successfully the most formidable challenges. As we stand on the brink of a new year, we think about the future," Putin said.

He recalled that the upcoming year 2025 has been declared the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland in Russia.

"New Year’s Eve always holds a special place in our hearts, filling us with warmth and hope that our dreams, aspirations, and best intentions will come to fruition. As the countdown to the New Year begins, we find ourselves surrounded by our near and dear ones: our family, children, parents, grandchildren, our friends and comrades-in-arms." Putin said.

Russians always treat the New Year’s Eve warmly and cordially, the the Russian leader said. Everyone hopes that thoughts and dreams and the best intentions will come true, he noted.