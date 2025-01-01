The only thing left for EU is Turkish Stream

1 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian gas transit to European Union through Ukraine completely stopped at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT), according to data from European gas transmission system operators.

Russia’s gas giant Gazprom said that Kiev’s refusal to extend a gas transit deal with Moscow had forced the Russian company to stop gas transit on January 1. Gazprom has no technical and legal ability to supply gas for transit through Ukraine due to the expiration of the deal.

Data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas shows that gas transit via Ukraine to Slovakia and the Czech Republic on the border with Slovakia has fully stopped. Gas supplies to Moldova from Ukraine have also halted almost completely.

Gas transit to Austria through the Baumgarten hub on the border with Slovakia, which is designed to transport gas from Russia and Norway, has dropped by more than three times at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time. Gas transportation to Italy through a gas metering station on the border with Switzerland has decreased 2.5-fold.

Meanwhile, gas flows through stations on the borders of Turkey and Bulgaria (the onshore part of the Turkish Stream pipeline), Hungary and Serbia, as well as Romania and Moldavia, remain stable, which makes it clear that Russian gas supplies to Europe have not been rerouted.