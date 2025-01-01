Kobakhidze wishes Georgia to triumph over hatred

1 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze extended his congratulations to the citizens of Georgia and compatriots living abroad in a New Year message.

In his message, Kobakhidze noted the year 2024 was filled with “numerous challenges for our nation” as the country continued to face an “unequal struggle” to safeguard “peace, independence, and national identity” while resisting the “hatred imposed from outside”.

According to him, Georgia emerged victorious in all battles of 2024, Georgia triumphed in the October 26 referendum [the parliamentary elections], where the Georgian people had stood for independence, prosperity and a European future.

"I thank educators, scientists, artists, doctors, farmers, laborers, entrepreneurs, public servants and professionals from all walks of life for your contributions to the progress of our homeland. I congratulate representatives of the older generation who, despite numerous hardships, have preserved our country's freedom, independence and success to this day. I congratulate the youth, who, with your education and patriotism, will shape Georgia's bright, prosperous and European future. I wish to extend special gratitude to our soldiers, police officers, judges, prosecutors and representatives of security agencies”, Kobakhidze said.

He further expressed confidence that 2025 would be “even more successful”, hoping that “2025 will be the year of the triumph of love over hatred” and stressing “where Georgians love one another, no external enemy can defeat us”.