Kavelashvili: 2025 to mark victory of good in Georgia

1 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Newly elected Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili expressed belief that the new year would mark a victory of good over evil, of unification and strengthening of Georgian society.

In his message, Kavelashvili emphasised the “unity of society around our homeland” should serve as an example for politicians, encouraging them to “ find a common language for a better future for the country”.

"My dear citizens of Georgia, Happy New Year! I wish you peace, happiness and joy. I would like to congratulate our children with special love. I wish that today’s magical New Year’s night will be the beginning of the fulfillment of their dreams and wishes. May love, warmth, and joy enter each of our families in 2025," Kavelashvili said.

He highlighted the importance of love and mutual respect as “base our future unity”.

The Georgian president further expressed his hope that the power of love would “prevail over all the temptations that may divide and oppose us”.