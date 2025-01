1 Jan. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next round of nuclear talks between Iran and France, the United Kingdom and Germany will take place in Geneva in January, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

“The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on January 13,” Gharibabadi said.

He insisted that the upcoming event will be regarded as “talks, not negotiations”, saying various subjects will be mooted in the consultations.