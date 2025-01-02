Driver plows into crowd in New Orleans

2 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On New Year's Eve, an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the U.S., killing at least 10 and injuring 35 others.

After hitting the crowd, the driver exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene, the FBI said.

Two police officers suffered gunshot wounds. Those injured have been taken to the hospital.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was the first to describe the ramming of a crowd of New Year’s revelers with a pickup truck as a terrorist attack.