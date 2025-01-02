U.S. ready for dialogue with Russia

2 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States remains open to “constructive dialogue” with Russia, U.S. ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy said in a video address published on the embassy’s X account.

“We must continue to find ways to sustain old ties and build new ones between Russians and Americans,” Tracy said.

The ambassador added Washington's door also remains open to respectful and constructive dialogue with Russian government officials despite the profound disagreements we have on many issues.

She stressed the “tremendous need for diplomacy,” noting that “conflicts and uncertainty continue to take a heavy toll across the world”.

Tracy assumed her role as U.S. envoy to Moscow in January 2023.