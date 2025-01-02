Pensions raised across Georgia

2 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pensions across Georgia have been increased by 35 lari starting this year, bringing the total to 350 lari per month for those under 70 and 450 lari for individuals aged 70 and over.

Pensioners residing in highland settlements would benefit from a 20% supplement, pushing pensions for those under 70 to 420 lari and for those over 70 to 540 lari.

Allocations for social protection will exceed 6.35 billion lari this year, including 4.49 billion lari for the pension provision.

Following the increase in pensions, the upper limit for state compensation and academic scholarships will also increase to 1,035 lari, with those assigned compensation due to deaths of family members receiving 1,235 lari.

Additionally, the budget includes up to 1.63 billion lari in social assistance for various groups, ensuring a rise in social allowances for disabled individuals under 18 and other disabled categories by 35 lari. Further provisions include a 200 lari monthly assistance for children from families with a social rating score of up to 120,000.

The budget also has 113 million lari for social benefits in highland settlements and 95 million lari for social rehabilitation and child care programmes. Healthcare funding amounts to 1.85 billion lari, with 1.22 billion lari designated for the universal healthcare programme.

The programme includes an increase in salaries for primary healthcare personnel, rehabilitation and modernisation of medical facilities with a budget of 100 million lari, a reform programme for the employment system worth over 112 million lari, and support for internally displaced persons and migrants, amounting to 268 million lari.