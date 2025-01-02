Several thousand birds injured by fuel oil rescued in Kuban

2 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 2,100 birds affected by a fuel oil spill after a tanker crash in the Black Sea have been rescued in Anapa and Temryuk district, the crisis management center in the Krasnodar Region said.

After the crash of two tankers near the Kerch Strait fuel oil spots on the coast of Anapa and Temryuk district in the Krasnodar Region and pollution of the water surface have been identified. Bird rescue centers have been deployed. Feathered birds affected by the oil spill are washed and transferred to rehabilitation centers and zoos.

The two tankers wrecked on December 15. The tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. The spill of oil products caused a disaster in the Black Sea. The elimination of the consequences is underway.