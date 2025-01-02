New details about Crocus attack perpetrators revealed

2 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five foreigners face long prison terms in Türkiye for their links to perpetrators of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack.

Suspects linked to perpetrators were arrested in Istanbul and the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the city recently wrapped up an indictment against them. Prosecutors say the suspects were in touch with two perpetrators of the Moscow attack.

Turkish prosecutors say one of the suspects stayed in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district with one of the perpetrators, while another suspect lived in Istanbul’s Avcılar district with another perpetrator, Anadolu reported.

One correspondence found in the cellphones of one of the suspects includes an unidentified person contacting him to carry out a bomb attack at Vegas Shopping Center, promising to supply necessary material for the bombing and paying him 800,000 rubles.

On March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the Crocus City Hall music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region. More than 140 people were killed, more than 500 people were injured.