New fuel oil spots detected in Anapa for second day in a row

2 Jan. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Monitoring teams reported new fuel oil spots near Anapa in the early morning of Thursday. Clean-up efforts continue.

Almost 73 metric tons of sand and soil polluted with fuel oil have been removed from the coast in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region following the crash of two tankers in the Black Sea, the regional crisis center said.

"As of the morning of January 2, nearly 73 tons of fuel oil-contaminated sand were removed from beaches in the city of Anapa and the Temryuksky District," the statement reads.

The two tankers crashed on December 15. The tankers were carrying approximately 9,200 tons of fuel oil. The oil leak polluted a vast area of the Black Sea. Efforts are underway to deal with the aftermath of the oil spill.