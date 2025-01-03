Flydubai to resume flights from Dubai to Sochi

3 Jan. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Telegram channel of Sochi Airport, Flydubai, a low-cost airline from the UAE, will resume flights from Dubai to Sochi from tomorrow.

The airport specified that flights would be operated 4 days a week on a Boeing 737 aircraft. Starting in the spring, the airline plans to operate flights every day. It will take 3 hours 40 minutes to fly from Sochi to Dubai.

Let us recall that Flydubai initially decided to cancel flights to Sochi until January 2. It was also reported that flights to Mineralnye Vody would also be suspended