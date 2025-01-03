Former gymnast Aghamirova begins coaching career in Azerbaijan

3 Jan. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team, Zohra Aghamirova, who recently announced the end of her sports career, has begun her coaching career, local media report.

According to media, the 23-year-old athlete will work in the Baku Sports Club "Ojag". The corresponding information has been confirmed by the club itself.

Let us remind you that Aghamirova was one of the leaders of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team. She is a European Championship bronze medalist. She also epresented the country at two Olympics.