Tokayev: Transfer of AZAL flight recorders to ensure objective investigation

3 Jan. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The flight recorders from the AZAL aircraft that crashed near Aktau were sent to Brazil for an objective investigation, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a conversation with journalists.

"The government commission decided to send the flight recorders for decoding to Brazil, where the aircraft was manufactured. I am sure that this is the only correct decision to ensure the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan reported that specialists from Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan are participating in the investigation.

He also expressed gratitude to the rescuers for their prompt and well-coordinated response to the incident. Tokayev also highlighted the dedication of the Kazakh people, who actively donated blood for those injured in the tragedy.