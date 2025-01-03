Birds affected by fuel oil released into the wild in Anapa

3 Jan. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Following the emergency situation involving tankers in the Kerch Strait, specialists and volunteers saved over 2.5 thousand birds with traces of oil products in Anapa and the Temryuk district. Some of these birds have already been released into the wild, the Krasnodar operational headquarters reported.

"More than 2.5 thousand birds have been rescued in Anapa and the Temryuk district. Those birds whose health condition does not cause concern among specialists have been released into the wild in Krasnodar and in the territory of the Zaporozhsko-Tamansky nature reserve. This decision was made together with leading ornithological experts",

Krasnodar Territory Operational Headquarters said.

About 1.6 thousand injured birds have been transferred to 5 rehabilitation centers located in the Krasnodar Territory. Rescuers continue to search for them and catch them along the Black Sea coastline.