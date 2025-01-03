Kazakhstan opens new consulate in Georgia

3 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another consulate of Kazakhstan has opened in Ozurgeti, western Georgia. It is headed by Gocha Chkhaidze, the owner of a wine production company. Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili spoke at the opening ceremony.

"Kazakhstan is an important partner of Georgia, Tbilisi is interested in intensifying cooperation with Astana in both bilateral and multilateral formats",

Alexander Khvtisiashvili said.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic Malik Murzalin also spoke at the opening ceremony. He emphasized that the start of work of another diplomatic mission in such a diverse region of the country speaks of the ongoing cooperation between Tbilisi and Astana.

Kazakhstan has 5 diplomatic missions operating in Georgia after the opening of the consulate in Ozurgeti, the main one is located at the Kazakh embassy in Tbilisi.