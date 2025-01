3 Jan. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A warehouse with pyrotechnics caught fire at the Bagratashen checkpoint, which is located on the border of Armenia and Georgia, the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The first signs of fire were detected at about 12:40 local time (11:40 Moscow time). Five emergency service teams were quickly dispatched to the site.

No information about casualties has been reported so far.