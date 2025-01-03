SCO outlines priorities for 2025

3 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year will be aimed at supporting peace, security and development, Secretary General of the organization Nurlan Yermekbayev said in an interview with journalists.

"My personal task as the Secretary General of the Organization is to establish and strengthen the work of the SCO Secretariat as the main executive body, the headquarters of the Organization, as well as to assist member states in achieving their goals and solving the tasks that they set for the Organization",

Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

The SCO will focus special attention on strengthening partnership in the field of ecology, green energy and the fight against climate change. A summit is also scheduled for 2025, where the issue of poverty and sustainable development will be raised.

Another key focus of the ​​SCO's activities will be organizing events related to ​​food security. in an interview with RIA Novosti, Nurlan Yermekbayev noted that the Chinese presidency also proposed several initiatives in other various sectors.