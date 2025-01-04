Fire on mountainside in Tyrnyauz extinguished

4 Jan. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of the Kabardino-Balkarian Emergencies Ministry

Kabardino-Balkarian firefighters spent the entire night extinguishing a fire on a mountainside near the town of Tyrnyauz in the Elbrus district. During this time, the fire spread from 700 square meters to an area of ​​10,000 square meters.

Kabardino-Balkarian (KBR) firefighters managed to completely extinguish a fire on a mountainside in the vicinity of the town of Tyrnyauz in the Elbrus district by this morning, the regional Emergencies Ministry reports.

"As of 08:55 Moscow time on Saturday, the fire in the vicinity of the town of Tyrnyauz has been completely extinguished. The total area of the fire was 10,000 square meters,”

- Emergencies Ministry for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic informed.