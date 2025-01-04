Black boxes of crashed Embraer 190 being studied by specialists

4 Jan. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

Brazilian specialists of the Embraer 190 airliner manufacturer of the Azerbaijani airline AZAL, which crashed near Aktau, have begun studying the "black boxes" that were on board the plane.

Technical specialists of the Brazilian Aeronautics Command and the manufacturer of the Embraer 190 aircraft have begun analyzing data from the "black boxes”, the flight recorders of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed in Kazakhstan.

Three investigators from Kazakhstan, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan and Russia, work in the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) of the company, Trend reports citing Brazilian media.

The aircraft's flight recorders contain recordings of the pilots' conversations and information about the technical condition of the aircraft throughout the flight; company employees, together with representatives of the aviation authorities of the three countries, will have to extract this data and conduct a thorough analysis.