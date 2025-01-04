Minor earthquake hits Turkish Malatya

4 Jan. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a 4 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Turkish province of Malatya in eastern Türkiye, the Emergency Management Agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye reports.

The tremors occurred at 10:35 local time. They were felt throughout the province. The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10.43 km in the Darende area.

There are no reports of damage or casualties.