Foreign participants in Georgian protests to be deported

4 Jan. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian authorities will expel 25 foreigners who participated in anti-government protests and riots. The procedure has already been applied to 10 rioters from other countries.

In the nearest time, the Georgian authorities will expel 25 foreigners who participated in anti-government protests and riots in November-December 2024. 10 people have already been expelled from the country, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

"Among the persons for whom the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has begun expulsion procedures are 25 foreign citizens who participated in the protests that took place in Tbilisi in November-December. The court imposed various administrative penalties to these people,”

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reported.