Türkiye sets new exports record, Erdoğan says

4 Jan. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anadolu

Türkiye’s industry set exports record in 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced, revealing the country's foreign trade figures in Istanbul.

Türkiye broke its historical exports record in 2024, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, announcing the country's foreign trade figures for 2024 at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul.

"Our export of goods in 2024 increased by 2.5% compared to 2023, reaching $262 bln. This is a historical record for the Republic in terms of yearly export figures. The volume of Turkish exports in December 2024 increased by 2.2%, to $23.5 bln. Thus, December exports broke the record,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.