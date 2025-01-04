Georgia tamed food inflation

4 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian authorities were able to contain the rise in food prices. Over the year they grew by only 1.9%, and in December 2024, the inflation rate compared to November was 0.7%, Gruzstat informs.

Georgia calculated annual inflation for 2024: from December 2023 to December 2024, it was only 1.9% with a target of 3%, the National Statistics Service Sakstat (Gruzstat) reports.

The tourism sector felt the price increase the most. The prices for hotel accommodation in the country and restaurant services increased by 7.7%, alcoholic and tobacco products rose significantly in price, adding 5.9%. Inflation also affected the education sector with the prices rising by 5.1%. Food prices rose slightly less, by 3.6%, and Georgians are now paying 3.7% more for medical treatment.

However, communication services in the country have become noticeably cheaper, by 12.7%, as well as utilities - by 3.2%, and clothing - by 1.9%.