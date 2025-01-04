Ivanishvili congratulates Patriarch of Georgia on his birthday

4 Jan. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Georgian Orthodox Church

The founder of the Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, congratulated the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II on his 92nd birthday. The politician noted the significant contribution of the Patriarch to preserving the spiritual strength of the Georgian people.

The honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, sent a congratulatory message to the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II on the occasion of his birthday. The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church turned 92.

In his congratulations, Ivanishvili emphasized the significant contribution of the Patriarch to preserving the values ​​of the Georgian people.

"The merits of His Holiness in preserving and strengthening the spiritual strength of Georgian society are immeasurable. His work and dedication are invaluable. For the 47th year since his enthronement, our Patriarch has stood guard over the unity, identity and values ​​of the Georgian nation,”

- Bidzina Ivanishvili wrote.