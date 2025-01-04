Taraz school building in fire

4 Jan. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A school building caught fire in Kazakhstan. A short circuit caused the fire.

A fire broke out in a school building in Taraz, Kazakhstan. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire.

“When the fire crews arrived, thick smoke was coming from the first floor. The builders who were engaged in repair work in the premise left the school, when the fire broke out,”

– the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic informed.

The new school has not yet been put into operation.

The preliminary cause of the fire is a short circuit. There are no casualties as a result of the incident.