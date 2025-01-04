Emergency declared in Sevastopol amid oil spill

4 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Fuel oil spills from the tanker wreck in the Kerch Strait have reached Sevastopol. The regional authorities have declared an emergency.

The Sevastopol authorities have declared a regional emergency due to fuel oil pollution of the soil on the coast, the regional governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said.

“Today, a regional emergency has been declared in Sevastopol,”

– Mikhail Razvozhaev informed.

It is reported that separate oil spills have been recorded on several beaches in the city. An oil spill found on the Star Coast beach was promptly removed.

There is no large-scale coastal oil pollution in Sevastopol so far.