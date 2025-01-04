Record cold engulfs Turkish Anatolia

4 Jan. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Residents of one of the Turkish regions are experiencing unprecedented for a warm country January frosts. The temperature in the region of Eastern Anatolia dropped to -30 ℃ in the first days of the New Year.

A cold snap engulfed Türkiye in the beginning of 2025. The previous night, Turkish forecasters reported a record -30 ℃ in the Tekman municipality of Erzurum province, the country's General Directorate of Meteorology reports.

The "coldest point in the country over the last 24 hours" became the village of Haciomer in Erzurum: the temperature on the night of January 4 dropped to the lowest point in the history of meteorological observations, - 33.1 ℃.