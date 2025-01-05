Russia named Europe's second gas supplier

5 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia become the second largest gas supplier to the European Union after Norway by the end of 2024, overtaking the U.S., as follows from statistics released by the European think tank Bruegel.

Supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU increased by 21% to a record 21.5 billion cubic meters.

EU import of Russian LNG in 2024 amounted to almost 21.5 billion cubic meters against 17.8 billion cubic meters in 2023 and 19 billion cubic meters in 2022.

In particular, in December 2024, Russian LNG was delivered to Europe in an amount of 2.16 billion cubic meters - an all-time record since 2019.

Total Russian gas deliveries to the EU last year amounted to about 54.45 billion cubic meters, according to Bruegel. This is more than the U.S. supplied (51.3 billion cubic meters), but less than Norway (93.3 billion cubic meters).