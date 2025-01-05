Chinese President congratulates Kavelashvili on assuming Georgian presidency

5 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently congratulated Mikheil Kavelashvili on assuming the Georgian presidency following elections last month.

In his congratulatory letter, Xi pointed out that the strategic partnership between China and Georgia was maintaining a “positive development momentum”, the Chinese foreign office said.

The Chinese leader stressed both countries were looking to “consolidate mutual political trust”, “achieve fruitful results” in the Belt and Road cooperation, and have “fruitful international cooperation”.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Georgia relations and am willing to work with the [Georgian] President to continue the traditional friendship between the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote greater development of China-Georgia relations, and better benefit the people of the two countries”, Xi said.

Kavelashvili was on December 14 elected as the 6th Georgian President by an electoral college, becoming the first official in the position in Georgia to assume office following a transition from universal suffrage to the new system.