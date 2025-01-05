Urals Airlines plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh

5 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Airbus A321 flight bound for Russia’s Yekaterinburg made an emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt on January 4, the Egyptian civil aviation ministry said.

"A Russian plane safely landed at the Sharm El Sheikh international airport after it was requested to return due to a sudden technical malfunction," the statement reads.

The plane made a U-turn after one of its engines failed. There were 236 passengers aboard. No one was hurt.

The Urals Airlines, the plane’s operator, confirmed reports about the accident.