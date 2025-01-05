Aghdam Industrial Park to produce SPC panels

5 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is set to produce SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) panels locally for the first time, Director of “Mister Decor” Ali Aliyev said.

According to him, the construction of the “Mister Decor” Limited Liability Company's decorative flooring production facility in the Aghdam Industrial Park nears completion.

The director highlighted that SPC panels, made from a mixture of carbonate-calcium and PVC solution, are resistant to combustion, moisture and offer high hygienic standards.

"While the product is currently imported from countries like China, Russia, and India, the high transportation costs have limited its market spread. The new production facility aims to meet domestic demand for these innovative flooring products and reduce reliance on imports," Aliyev said.

Over 80% of the construction has been finished, with equipment expected to be ordered soon. The facility plans to begin production at the end of 2025, with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million square meters, AzerTAc reported.