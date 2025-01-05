Azerbaijani gas exports to Italy increase

5 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Italy has increased its natural gas imports from Azerbaijan last year, according to the statistical office of the European Union.

In January-October 2024, Azerbaijan's gas exports to Italy reached 7.98 billion cubic meters, marking a 3.6% increase compared to the 7.7 billion cubic meters exported during the same period in 2023.

Despite the increase in volume, the value of gas imports has declined due to market price fluctuations. Overall, in January-October 2024, the value of gas imports from Azerbaijan amounted to 2.9 billion euros, which is 27.5% lower than the 4 billion euro in 2023.

In 2024, Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe amounted to 13 billion cubic meters.