5 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

German lawmaker Roderich Kiesewetter said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz may visit Russia.

According to him, Scholz may meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia before Germany’s snap parliamentary election scheduled for February 23.

The MP from the Christian Democratic Union added that Putin's meeting of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is planned for March, without providing sources of his information.