5 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of ministries in Georgia increased to 13 from January 1, 2025.

The Georgian Ministry of Sports, which was previously part of the Ministry of Culture, began to function as an independent structure this year, Trend reported.

According to the amendments made to the law "On the structure of the government", the newly formed departments will review their functions and carry out optimization work.