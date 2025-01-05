Israel awaits Hamas’ nod to conclude hostage deal

5 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian radical group Hamas' consent is all that remains left to achieve a hostage release deal, Israel’s Channel 12 said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the main details of the future deal have already been coordinated, one of the main obstacles to concluding the deal is Hamas’ refusal to name the hostages to be released during the first stage.

At talks, resumed with Qatar’s mediation, a delegation from Hamas said that the movement needed a week to locate all the hostages, the sources said. They also confirmed the reports that Israel is trying to increase the number of hostages released during the first stage of the deal.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post claimed that significant progress had been achieved during the talks between Israel and Hamas, the deal might be reached within a month.