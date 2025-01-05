Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christians on Christmas Day

5 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country`s Orthodox Christian community on Christmas.

“I cordially congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas and wish you all good health and happiness,” Ilham Aliyev said in his message.

He noted that in Azerbaijan, Christians have lived together with representatives of other nations and religions in an atmosphere of friendship, peace and tranquility for centuries.

The head of state noted that preservation of ethnic-cultural diversity, rich traditions of tolerance in our country, providing support for the development of intercultural and interreligious dialogue on a global scale are among the priority directions of our policy.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, the principles of democratic, legal statehood, progressive state-religion relations have been established in our society. In Azerbaijan, which is recognized as a place of exemplary multiculturalism, everyone enjoys equal rights and freedoms, regardless of language, religion, and ethnicity.

He added that Azerbaijani Christians are keeping their traditions alive by freely performing rituals and ceremonies in accordance with their beliefs, are closely involved in the social-political, socio-cultural life of Azerbaijan, and fulfill their civic duties honestly.