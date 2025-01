6 Jan. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first private oil terminal has been commissioned in the Iranian province of Bushehr after receiving the necessary permits, Iranian media reported. Construction of the facility was completed two years ago.

It is reported that the terminal is equipped with everything necessary to receive ships carrying liquefied gas.

Fuel exports through the terminal are expected to increase by 50%, reaching 3 million tons.

It is noted that a tanker from Bangladesh has already been refueled at the terminal.