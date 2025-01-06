SOCAR's investments in Türkiye exceed $18 billion

6 Jan. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

SOCAR Türkiye General Director Elchin Ibadov spoke on the extent of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan's investments in Türkiye over 17 years.

He noted that SOCAR has become Türkiye's largest foreign investor, having invested $18.5 billion in the republic in recent years.

Ibadov also emphasized the company's significant contribution to reducing the current deficit in Türkiye's energy sector.

In addition, he added that SOCAR Türkiye employs over 10,000 workers, describing it as a great support for employment in Türkiye.