Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions

6 Jan. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army with small arms.

The ministry reported that the shelling took place on January 5 from 22:00 to 22:10 local time, targeting positions in the villages of Zabukh and Jagazur in the Lachin district.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also noted that Armenian forces have fired on positions of Azerbaijani soldiers several times in recent days. All cases have been registered.