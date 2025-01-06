Ilham Aliyev meets with family members of crew killed in plane crash

6 Jan. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with family members of the crew of the plane that crashed in the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024.

According to the press service of the President, Ilham Aliyev also spoke with the surviving flight attendants who were present at the meeting.

Let us remind you that an AZAL plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on December 25, with 67 people on board.

The plane crash claimed the lives of 35 passengers and 3 crew members. All of them were citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The President posthumously awarded the title of National Heroes of Azerbaijan to the airplane's captain Igor Kshnyakin, co-pilot Alexander Kalyaninov and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva.

The deceased crew members were buried in the II Alley of Honor.