Erdoğan announces start of construction of railway to Georgia

6 Jan. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the construction work on the high-speed railway project to the border with Georgia will begin soon.

He noted that the Samsun-Trabzon-Sarpi road project will provide rail communication between Ankara, the Black Sea region of the country and Georgia.

Erdoğan mentioned that the railway will connect the cities of Trabzon, Rize and Artvin. According to him, he said this "looking into the eyes of the Minister of Transport of the Republic".

After the implementation of the project, the cities of Ordu, Giresun, Trabzon, Rize and Artvin will be connected to each other by a road starting in Samsun. Construction work will begin soon.

It should be added that the high-speed railway will be 509 km long. It will be able to serve up to 10 million people per year.