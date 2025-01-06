PSG footballer helps with clean up fuel oil spill in Kuban

6 Jan. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

French PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov donated money to support efforts to eliminate the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

According to the SHOT Telegram channel, Safonov covered the travel expenses of volunteers who collected and removed over 50 bags of oil products from the coast.

The footballer revealed that he could not refuse when he was asked for help. He said that as a child he vacationed in a sanatorium in Anapa with his grandfather.

It is noted that Safonov made the donation while in France. The exact amount is unknown.